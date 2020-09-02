Prince Harry and Prince William are planning to unite soon for a heartwarming reason

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Here's everything you need to know about it...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines earlier this year as they stepped down from their royal roles, lost their HRH titles and relocated to California with their son Archie.

The Sussexes have faced a wave of backlash from the public since their split from the royals. And according to sources, they have ruffled a lot of feathers within the palace walls too, with other working royals now put under pressure, namely Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Yes, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were said to be feeling the pressure more than most, with Us Weekly reporting earlier this year that Kate has been ‘in a panic and has been having bouts of anxiety’ since the split.

Unsurprisingly, this went on to resurge all of the speculation of fallouts and feuds with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The former Fab four have been the subject of ongoing rumours of fallouts ever since they split their households, but according to recent sources, Prince William and Prince Harry are back in touch.

‘There have been clearly some quite major rifts in that relationship, but things have got better and I know that William and Harry are in touch on the phone,’ royal expert Katie Nicholl explained to Entertainment Tonight. ‘They have done video calls together, they have done a lot of family birthdays and I think with Prince Charles not being well [he had coronavirus earlier this year], that really forced the brothers to pick up the phone and get back in touch.’

She continued: ‘I think there is a sense of relief on both sides that this high drama is now a thing of the past. The Sussexes are free to get on with their new lives and the Cambridges can get back to their old lives without all the upset and drama that was clearly a big deal behind the scenes. I think Kate and William miss Harry and Meghan to a degree, but certainly they miss [having] Harry around and part of their lives.’

This week, as the two brothers marked the anniversary of their mother Princess Diana’s death, they announced that they would be uniting – and soon.

Prince Harry and Prince William will unveil the Princess Diana statue together on 1 July 2021, a date that would have marked her 60th birthday.

The statue – commissioned by the two princes – will live in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace.

‘The statue that Prince William and Prince Harry have commissioned to commemorate their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, will be installed next year on what would have been her 60th Birthday,’ a statement from Kensington Palace read. ‘The statue was commissioned to mark the twentieth anniversary of her death and recognise her positive impact in the UK and around the world.

‘The Princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother’s life and her legacy.’