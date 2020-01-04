A famous musician helped Meghan Markle and Prince Harry orchestrate their secret Canadian getaway

This is lovely.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had an extremely stressful 2019, passing huge relationship milestones from a big move to Windsor to welcoming their first child, baby Archie.

Most of the stress however has undoubtedly come from external parties, with Meghan made victim to a constant barrage of online abuse since she became a royal.

The couple have recently pursued legal action against the tabloids, and Prince Harry released an emotional statement about his wife and his fears of history repeating itself, with Meghan’s plight similar to his late mother Princess Diana’s.

It’s hardly surprising therefore that the couple needed a break, taking a whopping six weeks away from royal duties and spending Christmas and Thanksgiving abroad.

It has since emerged that the Sussex family celebrated Christmas on Vancouver Island with close friends and family.

But how did the most talked about family in the world manage to get away from prying eyes and holiday in secret? Apparently it’s all down to Canadian musician, David Foster.

The 69-year-old recently explained to the Daily Mail how he knows the couple through his wife Katherine McPhee, an old school friend of the now Duchess, and wanted to help. A friend of his reportedly owns the $14 million mansion that the Sussex family holidayed in, with David introducing the two parties so that the Sussex family could have some much-needed privacy.

‘I felt honored that I was able to help Meghan there, because I’m a Canadian and we’re a commonwealth country, we’re the Crown’s. It’s important to us, so I grew up with that kind of sentiment,’ he explained. ‘I was really happy to be able to help them to find a respite just to take a little time off.’

Well, that’s lovely.