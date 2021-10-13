Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Over £1,000 worth of free beauty? Don't mind if we do.

Sure, we haven’t even made it to Halloween yet, but as any beauty buff will know, beauty advent calendars season is already in full swing, and if you’re looking to get your hands on one of the good ‘uns, you’ll need to get your order in ASAP.

From the Cult Beauty 2021 Advent Calendar, to the Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar (if you want it, get it before it’s a goner), 2021’s only redeeming feature just might its pretty epic beauty calendar selection.

And if there’s one calendar alone that can save what has been the most terrible of terrible years, we’re going to hedge our bets and say that it’s the Net-A-Porter Advent Calendar 2021.

OK, so at £255 it’s spennier than your average payday LookFantastic haul, but it’s worth £1,300 and contains an impressive 17 full-size products from some of the bougiest brands about. We’re talking the likes of Augustinus Bader, Charlotte Tilbury, Susanne Kaufmann, Sunday Riley, and Tata Harper, here.

If you can only but press your nose up against the glass when walking past such counters in the beauty hall, the Net-A-Porter Advent Calendar is one of the wisest investments we’ve seen since the early days of bitcoin – so it’s unsurprising that it’s already gone through one sell out and restock cycle.

Yep, the calendar is not in stock at this very moment, but chances are the retailer will drop another restock soon, and when they do, you best believe that we’ll be updating this page and adding it straight to our own baskets, too.

As with many of this year’s big-name, luxury beauty calendar offerings – including the Selfridges Beauty Advent Calendar – it errs more on the side of luxury skincare, rather than makeup, which, amazing for us, tends to be the significantly more expensive of the two.

Dreamy highlights in Net-A-Porter’s expansive offering include Augustinus Bader’s Rich Cream (which costs £205 alone), Barbara Sturm’s Lifting Serum (again, retailing at over £200) and Susanne Kaufmann’s laughably luxurious Mallow Blossom Bubble Bath (worth £47).

It’s testament to how good it is that Net-A-Porter Advent Calendar 2021 has already sold out, so ensure to bookmark this page and add it to your Net-A-Porter wish list for when a restock rolls around.

