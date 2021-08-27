GO, GO, GO!
Christmas may still be four months away, but beauty advent calendars season has already begun, and trust us when we say that if you’re looking to get your hands on one of the good ‘uns, it’s best to get your order in ASAP.
Case in point: the Cult Beauty 2021 Advent Calendar – one of our all-time faves – is already available for pre-order. And we’ll be damned if we don’t manage to get our hands on it this year.
Oh, and did we mention that it’s worth £960? Nope, not a drill. Brimming with some of Cult Beauty’s very best beauty buys – from make-up to skincare, vitamins to luxury candles – it rings in at just £215. Which, when you consider the number of products you’re getting in return (we’re talking tens of full-size luxury beauty favourites here) then it’s an investment not to be missed.
Cult Beauty 2021 Advent Calendar – £215 (worth £960) | Cultbeauty.co.uk
So what exactly is in it, we hear you ask? Well buckle in, because this year might be their best yet.
What’s in the Cult Beauty 2021 Advent Calendar?
I think the question should be, what isn’t in it. From Sunday Riley to SUMMER FRIDAYS, some of the site’s most, well, cult products are making a full-size appearance in this year’s calendar, and we couldn’t be any more giddy about it.
Inside, you’ll find:
- Jordan Samuel Skin, full-size Hydrate the Mist
- Briogeo, travel size Scalp Revival™ Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo
- Victoria Beckham Beauty, full-size Posh Lipstick in ‘Pout’
- Glow Recipe, travel size Watermelon Glow PHA + BHA Pore-Tight Toner
- FARMACY, travel size Green Clean Makeup Meltaway Cleansing Balm
- Live Tinted – full size Hueglow in ‘Dawn’
- Shiseido, deluxe Vital Perfection Uplifting and Firming Cream
- Augustinus Bader, travel size The Face Oil
- Sweed Lashes, full-size Pro Lash Lift Mascara
- HUM Nutrition, full-size Here Comes The Sun
- Supergoop!, travel-size Glowscreen™ SPF 30
- Odacité, full-size CaR Wild Carrot Serum Concentrate Vital Glow
- Sunday Riley, full-size Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream
- SUMMER FRIDAYS, full-size Cloud Dew Oil-Free Gel Cream
- Oskia, full-size Isotonic Hydra-Serum
- Briogeo, travel-size Don’t Despair, Repair!™ Deep Conditioning Mask
- The Ordinary, full-size Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%
- MOLTON BROWN, travel-size Jasmine & Sun Rose Bath & Shower Gel
- Dr. Barbara Sturm, travel size Glow Drops
- fresh, travel-size Sugar Strawberry Exfoliating Face Wash
- IT Cosmetics, Buki Brush
- Laura Mercier, deluxe Translucent Loose Setting Powder in ‘Translucent’
- NARS, deluxe Bronzing Powder in ‘Laguna’
- Natasha Denona, full-size Macro Blade Liquid Liner in ‘Black’
- Too Faced, deluxe Better Than Sex Mascara
- VIEVE, full-size Lip Dew
- Westman Atelier, full-size Eye Pod in ‘Tabac’
- RÓEN, full-size 75° Warm Eye Shadow Palette
- THE INKEY LIST, full-size Tranexamic Acid Night Treatment
- Youth To The People, travel-size Kale + Green Tea Spinach Vitamins Superfood Cleanser
- Algenist, full-size GENIUS Collagen Calming Relief
- Charlotte Tilbury, full-size Eyes To Mesmerise in ‘Amber Gold’
- Drunk Elephant, travel-size T.L.C. Framboos™ Glycolic Night Serum
- ESPA, travel size Modern Alchemy The Grounding Crystals
- Kate Somerville, travel size ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment
- Medik8, deluxe C-Tetra Luxe
- Patchology, full-size Serve Chilled Bubbly Eye Gels
- Bella Freud, full-size Loving Candle (Tuberose & Sandalwood)
See, we told you it was incredible. Available for pre-order ahead of its release in October here, we’d seriously advise getting your name down on that list because if last year is anything to go by, it’s going to go quick.
Happy beauty advent calendar season!