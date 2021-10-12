Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Brb, weeping.

Contrary to popular belief, the most wonderful time of the year isn’t December, it’s actually October – as in now – when all of the best beauty advent calendars begin to drop.

From Liz Earle to Liberty, this year’s beauty calendars are coming thick and fast, and while we know we say this every year, 2021’s offering really is the best yet.

Case in point: after months of anticipation, the Selfridges Beauty Advent Calendar for 2021 just dropped, and to say it’s merely good is to do the entire beauty industry a disservice.

Yep, the one we’ve all been waiting for has arrived, and containing £700 worth of luxury beauty for £210, it’s really worth getting in your basket ASAP. (No seriously, last year’s sold out quicker than you could say Christmas.)

With brands like Le Labo (there’s a 15ml bottle of Santal 33 in there, worth £60 alone), Sunday Riley and Dr. Barbara Sturm all making the cut, the Selfridge’s calendar reigns supreme for yet another year.

Sure, it’s a little more spenny than your average beauty haul, but considering the amount you’re saving (£490, to be exact), plus the fact that some of the products will probably last you until this time next year, it’s pretty much an unmissable beauty bargain.

Aside from the Le Labo, our personal highlights are the cult REN Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic, the truly special Hourglass Ambient Powder, and the one and done beauty hero that is Milk Makeup’s Werk Mini Lip + Cheek.

And yes, there’s much much more than that inside.

Here’s the full run down:

What’s in the Selfridges Beauty Advent Calendar 2021?

Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum 10ml

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Mascara 10ml in Super Black

Parfums De Marly Delina Hand Cream 30ml

Nars Mini Bronzing Powder 3.3g in Laguna

111 Skin Oxygen Express Mask 30ml

Aveda Nutriplenish Light Moisture Shampoo 50ml

Aveda Nutriplenish Light Moisture Conditioner 50ml

Huda Beauty Cleansing Balm 100g

Milk Makeup Lip and Cheek 6g in Werk

Moroccanoil Treatment 25ml

Sunday Riley CEO 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum 15ml

Hay’ou Jade Beauty Restorer

Malin + Goetz Eucalyptus Deodorant 73g

Hourglass Ambient Powder 10g in Luminous Light

The Ordinary 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil 30ml

Davines Ol All in One Milk 50ml

Maison Margiela Lazy Sunday Morning eau de parfum 10ml

Augustinus Bader Rich Cream 15ml

REN Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic 100ml

Susanne Kauffman St. John’s Wort Bath calming 50g

Ex Nihilo Fleur Narcotique Candle

Pat McGrath Liquilust Divine Rose 5ml

Selfridges Complimentary Beauty Concierge Appointment

Le Labo Santal 33 eau de parfum 15ml

Told you it was a good ‘un.

Get it in your basket now, and thank us later.

Happy beauty advent calendar season!