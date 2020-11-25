Melania Trump is getting mocked for the White House Christmas tree

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Donald Trump never fails to be divisive, with his controversial DT quotes making us face-palm on the regular.

Following his loss in the US election to President Elect, Joe Biden, Donald Trump and his family will of course be moving out of the White House, left with just a matter of months to enjoy the White House.

The people who frequently bear the brunt of Donald Trump’s decisions are his family, specifically First Lady Melania Trump and First Daughter and political advisor Ivanka Trump. And today it was Melania who was making headlines.

Melania reportedly has some big Christmas plans, with TMZ reporting that she plans to go ahead with her Christmas decoration duties in the White House one last time.

It is already proving controversial however, with Melania being globally mocked.

On Monday, Melania publicly received the official White House Christmas tree, taking to social media to express her excitement.

‘Today I welcomed the arrival of the beautiful @WhiteHouse Christmas Tree!’ she posted to Twitter. ‘We are excited to begin decorating the People’s House for the holiday season! #WHChristmas’

Another tweet read: ‘Each year the arrival of the #WHChristmas tree brings a spirit of holiday warmth & tradition to the @WhiteHouse. This year’s tree will continue to bring joy to those who will pass through the halls of the White House during this most wonderful time of the year.”

Unfortunately, the excitable posts came just weeks after leaked footage emerged of Melania bemoaning decorating the White House, leading Twitter to mock the First Lady for being disingenuous.

The recordings of the First Lady venting about the said decorations were leaked earlier this year by former friend and aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, via Anderson Cooper 360.

‘They say I’m complicit. I’m the same like him, I support him. I don’t say enough I don’t do enough where I am,’ Melania reportedly states in the leaked 2018 recording. ‘I’m working my ass off at Christmas stuff. You know, who gives a fuck about Christmas stuff and decoration? But I need to do it, right?’

It’s hardly surprising therefore that Melania hating Christmas has become a meme, with Twitter users posting photographs and videos of her receiving the tree excitably, alongside the leaked recording.

Oh dear.

The White House has not commented.