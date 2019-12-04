Insiders think Melania Trump wears one specific item to tell Donald she’s annoyed

Donald Trump is undoubtedly one of the most divisive people in the world, with his controversial quotes never failing to make us face-palm on the regular.

There was the time he said he should get a Nobel Prize, his statement that the queen had the most fun in years during his UK tour and the recent claim that he didn’t know Prince Andrew, despite the countless photographs of the two of them together proving otherwise.

Recently however it’s been all about Melania, from the reasons why they don’t sleep in the same bed emerging to Donald Trump seeming to make a very loaded statement about his wife, alleging that she wouldn’t be sad if he was shot. And let’s not forget her extremely frosty welcome from school children at the Opioid Awareness Youth Summit, loudly booing the First Lady.

This week it was fashion choices that got the world talking, as an insider let slip a theory about Melania’s trouser suit, with CNN reporter Kate Bennett encouraging people to read into it.

According to Kate, the author of the unauthorised biography Free, Melania, the First Lady uses the trouser suit to send a message to her husband when she’s not happy.

‘Having covered her for as long as I have, each thing she does has meaning to it, even the clothing she wears,’ Kate wrote in the book, via the New York Times. ‘I have a theory that when the Trumps are unhappy with each other, Melania wears menswear — because Trump notoriously likes to see women in tight, short, ubersexy and feminine dresses.’

‘I always say that there are no Melania Trump coincidences,’ the CNN reporter has disclosed previously to the Washingtonian. ‘If you were to ask her, “Did you wear that white pantsuit at the State of the Union as a symbol?,” she would say, “No, I just wore the white pantsuit.” But there’s no question that everything she does, especially nonverbally, is a thoughtful decision.’

If you’ll excuse us, we’re off to analyse every single Melania outfit.