Melania Trump is organising some big Christmas plans

Donald Trump never fails to be divisive, with his controversial DT quotes making us face-palm on the regular.

This past month, Donald Trump has unsurprisingly been making more news than usual, losing the US Election to now President Elect, Joe Biden.

When Joe Biden becomes the 46th President and moves into the White House in early 2021, Donald Trump and his family will of course be moving out, left with just a matter of months to enjoy the White House.

The people who frequently bear the brunt of Donald Trump’s decisions are his family, specifically First Lady Melania Trump and First Daughter and political advisor Ivanka Trump. And today it was Melania who was making headlines.

Melania reportedly has some big Christmas plans, with TMZ reporting that she plans to go ahead with her Christmas decoration duties in the White House one last time.

This comes after recordings of the First Lady venting about the said decorations were leaked earlier this year by former friend and aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, via Anderson Cooper 360.

‘They say I’m complicit. I’m the same like him, I support him. I don’t say enough I don’t do enough where I am,’ Melania reportedly states in the leaked 2018 recording. ‘I’m working my ass off at Christmas stuff. You know, who gives a fuck about Christmas stuff and decoration? But I need to do it, right?’

We don’t know what to think.

The Trumps are set to leave the White House in January 2021.