Walton Goggins' surprising reaction to the viral SNL skit mocking Aimee Lou Wood

Walton Goggins' latest social media move is raising eyebrows as rumours of a feud with his The White Lotus costar Aimee Lou Wood rage on.

You've probably heard by now that over the weekend, Saturday Night Live aired a spoof of the Mike White-created drama titled The White Potus.

The point of this skit was to make fun of the Donald Trump administration, and every character in it was a person from the president's entourage but fashioned White Lotus-style — except the stand-in for Aimee Lou, whose sole purpose seemed to be to make fun of the English actress' looks and accent.

Aimee Lou herself criticised the comedy show for the portrayal, and legions of fans also came to her defence on social media.

But it seems Walton — who plays her age-gap boyfriend in the series — didn't get the memo.

The stand-in for him in the skit is Jon Hamm playing Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the U.S. secretary of health and human services.

On SNL's Instagram post of the skit, Walton wrote in a since-deleted comment (via Page Six): "Hahahahahhahaha Amazzzingggg"

And in a Story (also since-deleted), Walton shared the skit with the caption: "Jon... I knew I miscast"

To be fair to the actor, he seemed to be commenting specifically on the political aspects of the video, and on the Jon Hamm character, rather than attempting to throw any shade at Aimee. The fact that he later deleted his praise of the skit points to him eventually seeing all the discourse around Aimee's portrayal and not wanting to add fuel to that particular fire.

Aimee called the skit "unfunny and mean" and later revealed that SNL had reached out to apologise to her.

Meanwhile, feud rumours have been sizzling as fans have realised that Aimee and Walton no longer follow each other on Instagram despite following other cast members. (Side note: the Sex Education does in fact still follow Walton's goggles brand Goggins Goggles — not an April Fool's.)

The rumours escalated after fellow star Jason Isaacs revealed that on the set: "there’s friendships, there’s romances, there’s arguments, there’s cliques that form and break and re-form and stuff like that." Fans immediately thought that he was referring to Aimee and Walton, though there's no solid proof of this.

Hmmm!!!