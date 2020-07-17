Mary Trump tells the world that Ivanka ‘doesn’t do anything’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Donald Trump has been making controversial decisions left, right and centre, and no one is remotely surprised.

But who often bears the brunt of it? First Daughter and political advisor, Ivanka Trump, who repeatedly supports the president’s policies when quite frankly, she really should be questioning them.

Since her appointment, the 38-year-old has only taken on more responsibility, attending state events in place of her father and even considered for the role of UN Ambassador last year. With this also comes a great deal of backlash, with Ivanka coming under fire for breaking major political rules and even admitting to cycling in the dark to avoid abuse.

This past week, Ivanka has been making non-stop headlines for all the wrong reasons, from her controversial quotes about unemployed people to coming under fire for promoting Goya beans.

The most noise however came from her cousin Mary Trump, who opened up about Ivanka during an interview for her new tell-all book about the President, Too Much and Never Enough, How My Family Created The World’s Most Dangerous Man.

‘She doesn’t do anything. She spouts bromides on social media, but either she tries to have an impact and fails, or just isn’t interested in having an impact,’ Mary Trump explained in an interview with the Washington Post. ‘I can’t think of one thing she’s done to show that she’s moderate or a moderating influence.’

