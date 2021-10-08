Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The days are drawing in, the best winter coats are hitting shop floors, and beauty advent calendars season is already in full swing.

Sure, it’s too early to dust off the Dolly Parton Christmas album and start stringing up your lights (no judgement if you have), but as any assiduous shopper will know, beauty advent calendar season begins well in advance of actual advent, and if you want to have even a smidgen of a chance of getting your hands on one of the good ‘uns, you’d better move quick.

From the Jo Malone London Calendar (there are still some in stock, but you’ll need to get a move on), to the truly legendary Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar (again, you’ll need to get this one in your basket ASAP), the very best of them offer laughably good savings on some of the beauty industry’s best-loved products – from makeup, to skincare and fragrance.

Joining the arena this week is the 2021 Liz Earle Beauty Advent Calendar – and given the fact that it contains £125 worth of products for just £60, we’re going to hazard a wild guess and say that this is one you don’t want to miss.

What’s in the Liz Earle Beauty Advent Calendar?

This one’s pretty bougie for its bargain price-tag. As is custom with Liz Earle, all products are cruelty-free and kind-to-skin, so if your skin’s prone to sensitivity (and who’s isn’t in the winter?) it’s a downright treat.

Inside you’ll find all the LE favourites we know and love, from everyone’s favourite Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser, to old faithful Skin Repair Light Cream.

Here’s the full line-up:

Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser 30ml

Skin Repair Light Cream 15ml

Gentle Face Exfoliator 15ml

Instant Boost Skin Tonic 50ml

Eyebright Soothing Eye Cleanser 50ml

Superskin Moisturiser with Natural Neroli 15ml

Superskin Alt-Retinol Skin Paste 15ml

Skin Repair Rich Cream 15ml

Skin Repair™ Gel Cream 15ml

CICA Restore Skin Paste 50ml

Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser 100ml

Superskin Superlip Balm 15ml

3 Pure Cotton Cloths

Salivating? Same.

Any smart shopper will know that beauty advent calendars are the best way to save serious money on a full beauty routine that will last you well beyond Christmas. From Cult Beauty‘s legendary offering (get on the waitlist, stat) to the Charlotte Tilbury Christmas collection (yes, it will make you look like a Bridgerton star) investing in one of the good ones just makes beautiful sense.

Because sure, chocolate’s good and all, but nothing alleviates the sheer dankness of December quite like unwrapping a luxe beauty treat every single day.

Tis’ the season. (Almost.)