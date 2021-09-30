Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The day we've all been waiting for

We all know the absolute hysteria that beauty advent calendars cause every year. It’s complete pandemonium.

Some brands even limit the number of calendars each person can buy. We totally get it – the thrill of opening up a window each day in December to a real beauty treat is second to none (even chocolate).

Few calendars cause as much excitement as the Jo Malone London one.

Each year, its smarter-than-smart fragrance gifts are housed in the most beautiful wrapping. That cream and black packaging just does something to a person, you know?

And this year’s advent calendar certainly doesn’t disappoint. Made to look almost like a jewellery box, each Jo Malone London treat can be found inside an individual drawer. In a bid to be more sustainable, it’s been designed to be filled and reused. To be enjoyed for years to come, again and again.

We urge you to be quick with this one. The Jo Malone London calendar isn’t often around for long, so if you’re keen don’t dither. Thankfully the brand allow each person to buy two at a time, so perhaps you have a friend or relative whose been awfully nice this year and deserves a treat too.

If this doesn’t sound like your cup of tea (each to their own I suppose), there are some other stand out calendars available now…