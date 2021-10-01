Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The perfect pairing

Charlotte Tilbury recently announced that Phoebe Dynevor is to be the brand’s first ever make-up ambassador.

And to kick off her new role, the Bridgerton star is the face of Tilbury’s festive holiday campaign.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Charlotte Tilbury as a Brand Ambassador,” Dynevor said. “Charlotte is a legendary makeup artist and I’ve so admired her range for years.”

The actress made quite the splash as the lead, Daphne Bridgerton, in Netflix’s incredibly sexy Bridgerton. She is an ambassador for Action Aid UK and uses her new new found fame to advocate for planet-friendly, sustainable causes. And now she can add beauty face to her CV.

Dynevor has been shot wearing the brand’s iconic Pillow Talk collection, which is being used to promote Pillow Talk Dreams Come True collection’s edition make-up box.

Dubbed ‘Charlotte’s Beauty Gifting Universe’ the Christmas collection is always a favourite of ours ahead of December. If you’re feeling super duper organised this year, you can get your hands on the collection now on charlottetilbury.com.

