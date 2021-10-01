The perfect pairing
Charlotte Tilbury recently announced that Phoebe Dynevor is to be the brand’s first ever make-up ambassador.
And to kick off her new role, the Bridgerton star is the face of Tilbury’s festive holiday campaign.
“I’m thrilled to be joining Charlotte Tilbury as a Brand Ambassador,” Dynevor said. “Charlotte is a legendary makeup artist and I’ve so admired her range for years.”
The actress made quite the splash as the lead, Daphne Bridgerton, in Netflix’s incredibly sexy Bridgerton. She is an ambassador for Action Aid UK and uses her new new found fame to advocate for planet-friendly, sustainable causes. And now she can add beauty face to her CV.
Dynevor has been shot wearing the brand’s iconic Pillow Talk collection, which is being used to promote Pillow Talk Dreams Come True collection’s edition make-up box.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Dreams Come True, £300 | Charlotte Tilbury
This is mega. Pillow Talk is the the brand’s most adored lipstick shade that sparked a whole dreamy and romantic collection dedicated to its perfect pink colour. And you’ll find the lot in this box.
Dubbed ‘Charlotte’s Beauty Gifting Universe’ the Christmas collection is always a favourite of ours ahead of December. If you’re feeling super duper organised this year, you can get your hands on the collection now on charlottetilbury.com.
Shop our favourite pieces from the collection
Charlotte Tilbury Mini Collagen Lip Bath Icons, £20 | Charlotte Tilbury
Who said that lip gloss was only about shine? Not CT. These really hydrating, really nourishing and plumping Collagen Lip Baths are a must for all make-up bags.
Charlotte Tilbury Cryo-Recovery Facial Duo, £89 | Charlotte Tilbury
Yes, Charlotte Tilbury’s make-up is stand-out. But have you tried the skincare? This latest innovation is genius. Inspired by cryotherapy, this mask and eye serum are used to smooth, depuff, lift and firm. The party season can be exhausting and there is no better duo to help your skin through it.
Charlotte Tilbury Instant Eye Palette Smokey Eyes Are Forever, £60 | Charlotte Tilbury
CT’s eyeshadow palettes are immensely popular and with good reason. You won’t find any whacky shades – these are wearable and chic. Every year sees the launch of a new Instant Eye Palette and this year’s doesn’t disappoint.
Oh and if you’re quick, you might be able to get your hands on the Beauty Dreams & Secrets box, £150 – the brand’s beauty advent calendar offering.
Filming for season two of Bridgerton has already started, so hopefully we won’t have to wait much longer to see Dveynor back in action.