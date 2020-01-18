Kate Middleton has given a hilarious update about Prince Louis

The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world, and while the Duke and Duchess spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that make the most news.

Yes, from Prince George’s sweet nickname to Princess Charlotte’s net worth, the royal tots seem to be all anyone can talk about. It is the youngest Cambridge, Prince Louis, however, who makes the most news, with Kate never missing an opportunity to give an update on her baby.

Last year, we found out that one of Prince Louis’ first words was ‘Mary’ and that he was starting to crawl, but it was an update she gave at a royal engagement in Bradford this week that really got people laughing.

While visiting the Bradford’s Khidmat Centres, Kate opened up to two visitors, Jo and Ian Broadbent, who was there with their granddaughter.

‘Kate obviously has a great interest in early years development, she’s quite knowledgeable about it, she referred to some of the tools and techniques we learnt about on the course,’ Jo explained via HELLO!.

She continued: ‘I asked how her children were. Kate said Louis had started to tell her “Mummy, I’m balancing” and she said it was really nice to see him turning into a little boy from being a baby. She’s obviously very proud of her children.’

Well, that’s lovely.