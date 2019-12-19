The Cambridge family’s Christmas portrait surprisingly involves a motorbike this year

Yes, really.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world, and while the Duke and Duchess spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that make the most news.

Yes, from Prince George’s sweet nickname and Princess Charlotte’s net worth to Prince Louis’ hilarious first words, these miniature royals are no stranger to the headlines.

And Christmas has been no exception, with both Prince Charlotte and Prince George’s Christmas wish lists doing the rounds, as well as the news that the two eldest Cambridge children may be making their Sandringham debut on the walk to church this Christmas.

The most Cambridge news this Christmas however has centred around their Christmas card, with the family releasing a sweet photograph of their growing brood every year.

The royals always release their official cards themselves via their social media channels, but this year the Cambridge photograph was leaked early by excited recipients.

‘A Christmas card from our Royal Patron, HRH The Duchess of Cambridge, which I share with all members of the @aircadets,’ posted one recipient, Air Commodore Dawn McCafferty. ‘We send HRH and her family all best wishes for Christmas and hope to see her again in 2020.’

The photograph chosen by the Cambridge family is unlike those chosen before, with the family of five wearing matching blue outfits and posing around a motorcycle. Yes, really.

Now we’re just waiting for the Sussex family Christmas card!