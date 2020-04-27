This is the sweet way Kate Middleton is keeping in touch with her charities during lockdown

Here’s everything you need to know…

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and in the aftermath of the Sussex family’s resignation, they are making non-stop headline news.

Their popularity has only surged during the coronavirus outbreak, with Kate and William at the forefront, clapping for carers on their doorsteps with their three children and surprising NHS workers, school teachers and young students with video phone calls to boost morale and give thanks.

The Duchess of Cambridge has made news in particular, from her parenting style whilst in isolation to her hard work from within the walls of their Anmer Hall home.

The royals have been staying in contact with all of their organisations via Zoom calls, but Kate has been going one step further, sending heartwarming letters to the organisations of which she is patron during the lockdown.

Among the charities to receive a letter were Action for Children, Action on Addiction and Evelina Children’s hospital, but with 17 organisations to her name, we wouldn’t be surprised if there are more letters that we aren’t aware of.

‘Now more than ever, it will be crucial to pull together to ensure we’re in the strongest position for what lies ahead,’ Kate wrote among other sweet sentiments in her letters. ‘Thank you for all you are doing in these incredibly challenging circumstances, and please take care.’

The letters certainly seemed to go down well, with one organisation, Action on Addiction, sharing their letter on Twitter.

‘We are immensely grateful to our Patron, HRH The Duchess of Cambridge for her uplifting message to staff still caring for vulnerable families and people struggling with addiction at this challenging time,’ posted the organisation.

Well, that’s lovely.