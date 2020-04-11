Kate Middleton just recalled which celebrity was her favourite to meet

And it’s lovely.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From the Cambridge family’s relocation to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, and the news that the Duke and Duchess are taking it in turns to homeschool their children to their sweet phone calls to NHS staff to boost morale, this past week has been all about Kate and Wills.

The Duchess of Cambridge has made news in particular, from her removing her engagement ring while in Norfolk to her classic book collection, revealed from the sneak peek she gave into her office.

Today, it was the revelation that the Duchess had a favourite celebrity meeting that made news. But who was it?

Kate’s role enables her to meet many high profile names – from Barack and Michelle Obama to Reese Witherspoon. But who bagged the top spot?

Well, during the Cambridge family’s Skype call with school students, they were asked which was their favourite celebrity to meet.

Kate answered on behalf of her children – with some suggesting it was a hint that she had the same celebrity in mind.

‘The kids also asked them what the best famous person was that they had met — something I bet they don’t get asked very often!’ The Pendle Trust’s Anita Ghidotti told Hello! magazine. ‘The Duchess said that George has been watching lots of David Attenborough, Blue Planet and the like, so that would probably be hers.’

Well, that’s lovely.