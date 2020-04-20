Here’s why the Duchess of Cambridge’s heartwarming letter is going viral

‘I am deeply worried about the impact of the pandemic on vulnerable families and children’

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, making more news than ever in the aftermath of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s resignation from royal life.

The Duchess of Cambridge has made news in particular, from her classic book collection, revealed from the sneak peek she gave into her office, to her parenting style, limiting the Cambridge children’s screen time.

Today, it was a heartwarming letter penned by the Duchess that made her a conversation topic, with her sweet words unsurprisingly going viral.

The letter in question was written by Kate to the staff at Action on Addiction, a charity of which she is Patron.

‘I’m writing to tell you how much I am thinking of you all at Action on Addiction at this hugely difficult time,’ the letter reads. ’I know you are doing all you can to ensure you are still there for those suffering from addiction and their families – despite the challenges you are now under Whilst you are having to adapt your services, it is wonderful to hear you are very much continuing your vital work.’

The letter continues: ‘Like you, I am deeply worried about the impact of the pandemic on vulnerable families and children, and the negative effect that stress and anxiety could have on those who suffer with addiction. But I am heartened to hear that you are ready to support people, right now and well into the future.

‘I have no doubt that you will be helping each other through the pressures of juggling your professional and personal lives and I hope you are taking time to look after yourselves.’

Concluding the letter, Kate writes: ‘Now more than ever, it will be crucial to pull together to ensure we’re in the strongest position for what lies ahead. Thank you for all you are doing in these incredibly challenging circumstances, and please take care.’

The charity shared the letter on Twitter, alongside the caption: ‘We are immensely grateful to our Patron, HRH The Duchess of Cambridge for her uplifting message to staff still caring for vulnerable families and people struggling with addiction at this challenging time.’

If you are struggling with addiction, contact Action against Addiction for help.