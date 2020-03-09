Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have given a very sweet update about baby Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the two most talked about people in the world this year, after they announced in January that they would be stepping down from their royal roles, losing their HRH status, becoming financially independent and relocating to Canada.

This week, Harry and Meghan have returned to the UK to take part in their final royal engagements before officially leaving the fold.

According to sources, the royal family has been rallying around the Sussex family, with the Queen in particular extending a very sweet olive branch to the couple, inviting them to join her at church over the weekend.

The royal family – along with the whole world – are thought to be saddened that Harry and Meghan chose to leave Archie in Canada, but the Duke and Duchess have made up with his absence by giving the public a lot of updates.

The latest update is all about a very sweet milestone, with Meghan telling a royal fan during a visit to the Robert Clack School that Archie had started trying to walk.

‘He’s exactly ten months today and he’s started trying to walk,’ Meghan reportedly gushed, going on to explain how ‘having Archie changed [her] life.’

Well, that’s lovely.