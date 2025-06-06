Celebs Jessica Alba, Jennifer Lopez, and Gigi Hadid Swear by Combat Workouts – Why They Need To Be on Your Radar
A trending sweat session worth bookmarking?
There’s a new fitness trend punching its way to the top of our workout wish lists: combat training. From kickboxing and boxercise to jiu jitsu, combat-style workouts are booming - and with fans like Jessica Alba, Jennifer Lopez, and Gigi Hadid in the mix, it’s no surprise we’re all paying attention.
These high-energy sessions blend strength, cardio, and serious stress relief in one package. Whether you’re striking pads, learning grapples, or just imagining you’re in your own action movie, combat workouts offer a fresh way to feel stronger, mentally as much as physically.
And yes, in the name of journalistic dedication (and curiosity), I even gave jiu jitsu a try myself. Let’s just say I walked away with a whole new level of respect for anyone who can pull off a submission hold with style.
So what is it about these workouts that’s got everyone talking? Ahead, we break down the benefits and offer some tips on how to give combat workouts a try at home.
Keen to read more about the benefits of strength training and why so many globally swear by the sweat session? Keep scrolling, and don't miss our explainers on the best strength training workouts, period, not to mention functional strength training, strength training for beginners, low impact strength training, and strength training at home, while you're at it. Confused by all the jargon? Read up on the different types of strength training here.
Celebrities swear by combat workouts - your guide to the trending workout
What are combat workouts?
Combat workouts take their cues from martial arts and fighting disciplines - think boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, and mixed martial arts (MMA) - but you don’t need to step into a ring to feel the benefits.
“Combat workouts blend striking drills, defensive movement, pad work, conditioning circuits, and functional strength training,” explains personal trainer Michael Baah.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
In other words, it’s not just about throwing punches. These sessions are cleverly structured to push your cardio, build total-body strength, and improve your coordination, balance, and agility - all while keeping your brain engaged.
“Combat workouts are built around specific performance goals that align with the physical demands of combat,” adds Bart Hudson-Gill, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) practitioner from sports medicine clinic Opus Biological. “They focus on developing the body’s capacity to exert and withstand force efficiently over time.”
@kendalltoole ♬ Rude Boy Klean Remix - Klean
What are the benefits of combat workouts?
Whether you’re ducking and weaving through shadowboxing combos or powering through a pad circuit, combat workouts offer a sweat-dripping, full-body challenge. Here are three standout benefits backed by both science and the pros.
1. They build muscular strength
Combat workouts are an excellent way to build muscular strength, as Hudson-Gill explained to MC UK. "Through compound lifts like squats, deadlifts, and presses, the body becomes more tolerant of external forces and better equipped to handle the unpredictable nature of combat."
And there's research to back this up. A 2023 study found that regular combat-based training led to significant gains in muscular strength and power across both upper and lower body muscle groups.
2. They're a great form of cardio
The importance of looking after our cardiovascular health isn't something to overlook. Fortunately, combat workouts are a brilliant way to increase our heart rate and boost our endurance.
This study found that participants in a kickboxing programme showed major improvements in aerobic capacity and anaerobic power, meaning better stamina and quicker recovery, both in workouts and day-to-day life.
3. They build mental resilience
Finally, combat workouts can help train your mindset as much as your muscles. Anyone who's tried them will tell you that there's something uniquely empowering about pushing through a tough sparring round or nailing a technique that once felt impossible.
"An often-overlooked benefit of increased endurance from this type of workout is the mental sharpness," Hudson-Gill says. "When the body is less fatigued, decision-making becomes more efficient. This can lead to better tactical execution and improved adaptability during both training and competition."
@gogymofficiel ♬ son original - Gogymofficiel
How to try combat workouts at home
While in-person combat classes can offer a fun and social experience, you can still give this style of workout a go at home. In fact, many of the core elements of a combat workout can be done with zero equipment and very little space.
“Elements such as heavy lifting do benefit from gym access, but two of the most important components, plyometrics and conditioning, can be trained efficiently in a home setting,” Hudson-Gill said to MC UK.
Plyometrics - or jump training workouts - include explosive moves like jump squats, skater hops, mountain climbers and shadow boxing drills, all of which help to improve power, speed, and endurance. And the conditioning element aims to boost aerobic capacity (which is another way of saying cardiovascular health, F.Y.I.).
Personal trainer Baah offers the following outline for trying combat workouts at home:
- Warm up with dynamic stretches or three minutes of shadow boxing
- Pick three to four combinations like jab cross, slip hook, and repeat, for three-minute rounds
- Add bodyweight movements between rounds like push-ups, squats, or planks
- Finish with a cardio burst, such as one minute of mountain climbers or high knees
- Cool down with stretching and deep breathing
- Optional equipment, like resistance bands or ankle weights, can increase intensity
This is a great one to get you started. Once you've got used to the basics, there are plenty of beginner-friendly combat workouts to try on YouTube.
Shop MC UK approved fitness gear here:
Who are combat workouts best for?
Happily, combat workouts can be beneficial for everyone. "The core elements of combat-focused training - developing muscular strength, improving tissue resilience, enhancing neuromuscular responsiveness and building a solid aerobic foundation - are universally applicable," Hudson-Gill advocates.
These types of workouts can also be tailored to suit different levels and abilities. They're ideal for someone looking to try a new type of workout and mix up their fitness routine.
Katie Sims is a freelance journalist who writes about a variety of topics for publications including Woman&Home, Liz Earle Wellbeing, Who What Wear, and Ideal Home. She graduated with a Master's in Media and Journalism in 2021 and has been writing engaging digital content ever since. Her biggest passion is all things health and wellness, and she's tested fitness devices, workout methods, and nutritional advice to see what can help her (and others) feel good from the inside out. She's also a lover of beauty, particularly skincare. When she's not writing health and wellness content, she'll either be on a long walk, at a Pilates class, or tackling her long list of books to read.
-
Just Ask The History Books: These Are The Most Iconic Nail Polish Shades of All Time
From Rouge Noir to Ballet Slippers
-
Rosamund Pike on her Shape-Shifting Beauty Looks: “As an Actor, You Can Cheat Time”
The star speaks Bond, 'Gone Girl', and her approach to ageing
-
Kate Moss has Designed the Nostalgic Festival Fashion Collection of Dreams for Zara
Looks like those legendary Glasto outfits were on the moodboard...