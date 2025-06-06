Celebs Jessica Alba, Jennifer Lopez, and Gigi Hadid Swear by Combat Workouts – Why They Need To Be on Your Radar

There’s a new fitness trend punching its way to the top of our workout wish lists: combat training. From kickboxing and boxercise to jiu jitsu, combat-style workouts are booming - and with fans like Jessica Alba, Jennifer Lopez, and Gigi Hadid in the mix, it’s no surprise we’re all paying attention.

These high-energy sessions blend strength, cardio, and serious stress relief in one package. Whether you’re striking pads, learning grapples, or just imagining you’re in your own action movie, combat workouts offer a fresh way to feel stronger, mentally as much as physically.

And yes, in the name of journalistic dedication (and curiosity), I even gave jiu jitsu a try myself. Let’s just say I walked away with a whole new level of respect for anyone who can pull off a submission hold with style.

So what is it about these workouts that’s got everyone talking? Ahead, we break down the benefits and offer some tips on how to give combat workouts a try at home.

Keen to read more about the benefits of strength training and why so many globally swear by the sweat session? Keep scrolling, and don't miss our explainers on the best strength training workouts, period, not to mention functional strength training , strength training for beginners , low impact strength training , and strength training at home , while you're at it. Confused by all the jargon? Read up on the different types of strength training here.

Celebrities swear by combat workouts - your guide to the trending workout

What are combat workouts?

Combat workouts take their cues from martial arts and fighting disciplines - think boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, and mixed martial arts (MMA) - but you don’t need to step into a ring to feel the benefits.

“Combat workouts blend striking drills, defensive movement, pad work, conditioning circuits, and functional strength training,” explains personal trainer Michael Baah.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In other words, it’s not just about throwing punches. These sessions are cleverly structured to push your cardio, build total-body strength, and improve your coordination, balance, and agility - all while keeping your brain engaged.

“Combat workouts are built around specific performance goals that align with the physical demands of combat,” adds Bart Hudson-Gill, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) practitioner from sports medicine clinic Opus Biological. “They focus on developing the body’s capacity to exert and withstand force efficiently over time.”

What are the benefits of combat workouts?

Whether you’re ducking and weaving through shadowboxing combos or powering through a pad circuit, combat workouts offer a sweat-dripping, full-body challenge. Here are three standout benefits backed by both science and the pros.

1. They build muscular strength

Combat workouts are an excellent way to build muscular strength, as Hudson-Gill explained to MC UK. "Through compound lifts like squats, deadlifts, and presses, the body becomes more tolerant of external forces and better equipped to handle the unpredictable nature of combat."

And there's research to back this up. A 2023 study found that regular combat-based training led to significant gains in muscular strength and power across both upper and lower body muscle groups.

2. They're a great form of cardio

The importance of looking after our cardiovascular health isn't something to overlook. Fortunately, combat workouts are a brilliant way to increase our heart rate and boost our endurance.

This study found that participants in a kickboxing programme showed major improvements in aerobic capacity and anaerobic power, meaning better stamina and quicker recovery, both in workouts and day-to-day life.

3. They build mental resilience

Finally, combat workouts can help train your mindset as much as your muscles. Anyone who's tried them will tell you that there's something uniquely empowering about pushing through a tough sparring round or nailing a technique that once felt impossible.

"An often-overlooked benefit of increased endurance from this type of workout is the mental sharpness," Hudson-Gill says. "When the body is less fatigued, decision-making becomes more efficient. This can lead to better tactical execution and improved adaptability during both training and competition."

How to try combat workouts at home

While in-person combat classes can offer a fun and social experience, you can still give this style of workout a go at home. In fact, many of the core elements of a combat workout can be done with zero equipment and very little space.

“Elements such as heavy lifting do benefit from gym access, but two of the most important components, plyometrics and conditioning, can be trained efficiently in a home setting,” Hudson-Gill said to MC UK.

Plyometrics - or jump training workouts - include explosive moves like jump squats, skater hops, mountain climbers and shadow boxing drills, all of which help to improve power, speed, and endurance. And the conditioning element aims to boost aerobic capacity (which is another way of saying cardiovascular health, F.Y.I.).

Personal trainer Baah offers the following outline for trying combat workouts at home:

Warm up with dynamic stretches or three minutes of shadow boxing

Pick three to four combinations like jab cross, slip hook, and repeat, for three-minute rounds

Add bodyweight movements between rounds like push-ups, squats, or planks

Finish with a cardio burst, such as one minute of mountain climbers or high knees

Cool down with stretching and deep breathing

Optional equipment, like resistance bands or ankle weights, can increase intensity

This is a great one to get you started. Once you've got used to the basics, there are plenty of beginner-friendly combat workouts to try on YouTube.

Shop MC UK approved fitness gear here:

Road 3.5 Shorts £40 at ASICS I've been wearing these shorts non-stop since I got them. They're lightweight, breathable, and have made working out on warmer days feel like a breeze. They've got four-way stretch, which makes them ideal for a range of workouts, from cardio to strength. Nb Power X High Impact Sports Bra £24.99 at MandM For combat workouts, a high-impact sports bra is best. This one from New Balance will complement any pair of gym leggings - it's a no-fuss option that will do the job perfectly. Nike Mc Trainer 3 Women's Workout Shoes £74.99 at Nike You can always rely on Nike for good-quality gym trainers. The MC Trainer 3 shoes are designed to be sturdy yet comfortable, and come in an array of pretty colourways.