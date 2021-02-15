The significance behind Meghan’s pregnancy announcement dress

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their second child! The couple made the announcement on Valentine’s Day, with a spokesperson saying, ‘We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.’

The Queen and the rest of the royal family are ‘delighted’ about the news, as is the rest of the world, with the news going viral in just minutes.

The date was extra special, not because it celebrates love, but because in 1983, Prince Diana announced she was expecting Prince Harry on the 13th February, which means that on the 14th, the news made the front page of every paper.

Alongside their exciting news, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released a stunning black and white picture, showcasing the growing bump.

The shot, taken remotely by the couple’s photographer friend Misan Harriman, shows Meghan lying down with her head in Harry’s lap, while Harry smiles down at her. It looks like it was taken in the couple’s garden.

The Duchess looks radiant as she rests one hand on her bump, and she wears a gorgeous cream maxi dress by Carolina Herrera.

It has been revealed that the gown was actually made for her when she was pregnant with Archie, who will turn 2 this May.

This way, she could also include the soon-to-be big brother in this special moment.