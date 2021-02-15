The Queen had the sweetest reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s surprise baby announcement

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This is lovely.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news this weekend that they are officially expecting their second child.

‘We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,’ a spokesperson for the couple confirmed in a statement, alongside a beautiful black and white photograph.

The news unsurprisingly went viral and eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot a special nod to Princess Diana, who announced that she was expecting Prince Harry on the very same day, just 37 years before.

This happy news for the Sussex couple comes after Meghan revealed in November last year that she had suffered a miscarriage in the summer of 2020. Writing for The New York Times, she said ‘I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.’

Since the Sussex couple’s happy announcement this weekend, people have been waiting for the rest of the royal family to react, with the Queen of course leading the way.

In a surprise statement from Buckingham Palace, the royals announced: ‘Her Majesty, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the entire royal family are delighted and wish them well.’

Huge congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!