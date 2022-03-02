Kate Middleton just stepped out in the winter coat of dreams

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Now we need a green coat, too...

When it comes to Kate Middleton’s favourite fashion brands, it’s no secret that the royal has an impressive coat collection, and her latest number is no exception.

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in a statement emerald green number on Tuesday for her second engagement of the day during her visit to Wales, and we’re obsessed. Kate’s structured coat is by Italian brand Sportmax, and she paired it with a matching green jumper, black skinny jeans and black ankle boots by Aquatalia.

The royal rocked her usual bouncy waves for the occasion, alongside a fresh makeup look finished off with a pretty pink lip. Want to know what products the Duchess used? Check out our guide to Kate Middleton’s favourite beauty products.

Sadly, her exact coat is no longer available to shop. Luckily, we’ve rounded up our favourite high street lookalikes, all for a fraction of the price. Before shopping our picks below, don’t forget to check out our Marie Claire vouchers site for discounts off of some of your favourite brands, including ASOS, New Look, Coast and more…

Get the look: Kate Middleton’s green coat