Jennifer Lopez just celebrated her birthday in a Reformation dress, and it’s still in stock

Stunning.

Jennifer Lopez turns 53! The star celebrated her birthday on Sunday during her honeymoon with husband Ben Affleck, and made sure to do it in style.

The couple could be seen wandering round Paris hand in hand, and we could not take our eyes off of J.Lo’s summer dress.

The hot pink number featured a super flattering halter neckline with keyhole detailing, and flared out into the perfect midi length. Jennifer styled it with nude platform heels, a matching bag by Valentino and lots of gold jewellery.

The best news? The dress is from one of our favourite clothing stores, Reformation, and it’s still available to buy.

If that wasn’t enough, J.Lo wore another Reformation dress the day before as she paid a visit to the Picasso museum. This time, the star opted for the ‘Tagliatelle’ dress, a linen number with a pretty floral print.

Sadly there is only one size left online, however the dress is stocked in a range of prints, all of which are ideal for the warmer weather.

The couple appear to be having lots of fun on their honeymoon, after getting married at a low key Vegas ceremony.

Joined by their children, the loved-up duo had a small but intimate wedding day just three months after they confirmed they were engaged for a second time.