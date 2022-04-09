Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

JLo has sparked speculation for quite some time that her and Ben Affleck have got engaged, and it seems she has now confirmed the rumours. And we couldn’t be happier.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, shared a video of her admiring her engagement ring in a video shared on her official website On The JLo.

The singer-and-actress opted for a casual outfit, which consisted of a knitted cardigan, and minimal make-up, as she was captured crying while showing off the diamond ring.

The Love Don’t Cost A Thing hitmaker also shared a cryptic video on the newsletter to accompany her website, in which there was a video to her single On My Way, which showed clips of her and Ben when they were dating 18 years ago, mixed with some clips from their rekindled romance.

The video ends with the words “My Valentine”, and the date 14th February below.

She teased the big news on her Instagram account, with a personal message to her fans.

She said: “So I have a really exciting and special story to share. So if you are not part of my inner circle, you have to go to OntheJlo.com for this one. I don’t know if you guys know what that it is but it is where I share my most personal things. This one’s definitely OntheJLo.”

While the Hustlers actor appears to have confirmed their engagement, the couple still remain tight lipped about the details.

Ben and Jen were engaged 18 years ago, back in 2004, just two years after they started dating in 2002 when they met on the set of Gigli.

The couple got engaged in 2002, and were due to tie the knot a year later in September 2003, however they called it off and broke up in January 2004.

The duo reunited in May 2021, shortly after JLo’s engagement to ex Alex Rodriguez came to an end. By July 2021, they appeared to be Instagram official, and enjoyed a holiday to mark Jennifer’s 52nd birthday, which saw images emerge of them canoodling on a yacht.

Almost one year later and the couple are engaged.

Ben has three children with ex Jennifer Garner, while JLo has twins with former husband Marc Anthony. Ben and Jen are said to be looking to buy a home for their blended families in Beverley Hills.