The secret detail you missed on Blake Lively’s Met Gala dress

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Met Gala red carpet may have happened a few days ago, but everyone’s still talking about all the amazing outfits. There was Kylie Jenner’s bridal gown, Bella Hadid’s dominatrix look, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s matching skirts and of course Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn Monroe dress.

Then there was Blake Lively’s colour-changing dress, which incidentally matched the red carpet, and sparked this fan theory about all her past Met Gala outfit themes.

The spectacular gown was custom made by Donatella Versace for Atelier Versace, after many Zoom meetings with Blake. Explaining her look to The Cut on the red carpet, she said, ‘Instead of looking to fashion to influence the dress, I looked to New York City architecture and classic buildings’.

It featured a pink and gold bodice that mimicked 1920s style architecture (the Empire State Building to be precise), and a big bow, which once unfolded, revealed a blue and silver train.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

Now the actress has revealed more details on her Instagram, including a hidden detail we didn’t spot before. The blue skirt was printed and embroidered with sequins that mimicked the constellation of Grand Central Station in New York.

Blake’s accessories also paid homage to the Big Apple, with her Lorraine Schwartz tiara a subtle tribute to the Statue of Liberty’s crown. It even included the same seven tiers.

Finally, her beaded evening bag featured the Chrysler Building on one side, and the Hippodrome Theatre on the other.

The city clearly has a special place in Lively’s heart, since that’s where she got together with husband Ryan Reynolds, and the couple now own a flat there.