Bella Hadid shows behind the scenes at the Met Gala with signature bathroom selfie

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

One question on everyone’s lips when the Met Gala comes around is what actually happens once the celebrities have left the red carpet, climbed the iconic stairs at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, and entered the event?

Thanks to Bella Hadid we know – kind of.

The 25-year-old model has given us a sneak peek of the goings on at the Met Gala – and we couldn’t be happier.

The style icon shared a collage of photos from the star studded event, which host Anna Wintour plans meticulously months ahead of the May bash.

Video you may like:

Bella shared a string of images from the evening, which included selfies with her and fellow guests, such as Paloma Elsesser, as well as candid shots of models, singers and actors at the annual fashion extravaganza, including model Imaan Hammam and Nicki Minaj.

A separate image captures Iris Law posing with fellow models Paloma, Imaan and Precious Lee, while another shot from the evening sees Iris pose beside a pair of pink Louboutin stilettos perched on top of a bush at the bash. After all, that is the only way to end an eventful night, right?

Bella also shared a video of her with her celebrity pals laughing away. The snippet sees Billie Eilish and Bella giggling away with sister Gigi Hadid, as well as singers Lizzo and Ciara.

A separate photo caught Bella and Billie sticking their tongues out, while Lizzo and Gigi are beaming with joy beside them, before two more group shots were taken; one serious, and one candid shot.

A group image saw Bella, Lizzo, Gigi and Ciara joined by Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor, and Squid Games’ HoYeon Jung, who all posed seriously for the first image, which was followed by a photo of them all giggling in what appears to be the Met toilets – or another very discrete place at the venue.

Bella simply captioned the post with a black heart emoji, and within just five hours, the post has racked up over one million likes on the photo-sharing site – that must be a record?

The fashion muse not only showed us a snippet of what goes on behind closed doors at the Met Gala, but also the goings on ahead of the occasion with a string of images of her preparing to brave the red carpet.

A separate slew of images see Bella surrounded by her team, including make up artist and stylist, on her Instagram account.

Among the collection of images, Bella also shared a close up of the custom made Burberry corset she wore for the evening, and took the time to thank her team, but also designer Riccardo Tisci for creating the masterpiece.

She wrote: “Thank God for every person in these photos. I am grateful and adore every one of you. Riccardo – I love You amore.”