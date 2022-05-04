Kylie Jenner ‘should have’ worn different Met Gala outfit

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala 2022 outfit has sparked quite the controversy, and a mix of opinions at that.

While some loved the modern bridal Off-White look, and found her tribute to the late designer Virgil Abloh, others thought her after-party look was more appropriate for the annual fashion bash, which is organised by Anna Wintour and takes place the first Monday in May.

For the main event the 24-year-old beauty mogul wore Virgil Ablog’s Off White creation from his last collection, which featured a figure hugging mesh top with a ruched corset over the top, and large ruffled skirt, which reportedly required eight people to get into.

She paired the look with a baseball cap, which was worn backwards, and a veil, which has been slammed as too casual for the exclusive bash.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdFWkMguxaS/

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star spoke out about the look on her Instagram account, as she shared a string of images of her preparing to hit the red carpet, which included her with her glam squad, a close up of the detailing on her accessories, as well as a sweet message from Virgil arranging their collaboration.

The post read: “Virgil and I were supposed to go to the Met together before it got postponed in 2020. to celebrate V tonight and his incredible legacy truly means the world to me. i’m humbled to wear this dress and honour my talented beautiful friend. we felt you tonight Virgil and love you forever & thank u to the entire @off____white team !!”

However, it was Kylie’s after party look, which has piqued many people’s interest, with many wishing she wore the second number for the main do.

Kylie later slipped into another Off White creation, which was more figure hugging as it boasted a long sleeve bardot sheer top, layered underneath a corset and satin maxi dress.

Sharing a selection of photos of her second outfit on her Instagram account, she wrote: “The afterparty”, while a follow-up post read: “Married to the Met.”

Fans swiftly commented showing their disappointment Kylie didn’t wear the second look first.

One commented: “Should’ve worn this to the Met Gala!”

Another added: “THIS is the met look everyone was waiting for”, while a third commented: “Queen you needed to wear this instead of the cap.”

A separate follower commented: “So this dress was lost or something for the red carpet?”

“This should have been your gilded met gala DRESS ! I’m obsessed”, advised another.