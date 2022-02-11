Alexa Chung’s high street coat is still available to shop – and it’s under £200

Say hello to the winter coat of dreams...
Alexa Chung will forever be a fashion icon. There is nothing that the star can’t pull off, and her latest high street buy is no exception. During a book launch in London this week, Alexa looked as stylish as ever in what we first thought was a very expensive coat.
However, we were delighted to found out that her chic outerwear is actually a high street buy, from none other than one of our favourite stores, Mango. The best news? It’s still available to shop in all sizes, and it’s a bargain for under £200.
Could this be the best winter coat we’ve ever found? We think so. The shape is the perfect mix between slouchy and structured, made from light grey wool with tortoiseshell buttons. The lapel collar adds a sophisticated touch, and it’s bound to go with everything in your wardrobe. We will be pairing ours with our best jeans and trainers for a chic off-duty look this weekend.
Double-Breasted Wool Coat, £179.99 | Mango
Mango’s double-breasted wool coat features a long design, a lapel collar, long sleeves, side zip pockets, decorative seams and inner lining.
Alexa paired her coat with a dreamy white dress, grey socks and black platform heels. She accessorised with chunky jewellery and a shell-inspired evening bag, and it’s safe to say we are obsessed with her latest look. Her makeup also caught our eye, wearing what looked like a luminous cream blusher and a dusting of brown eyeshadow. She may have even had her brows laminated, as they were looking naturally thick and fluffy. Goals.
If you don’t manage to get your hands on the star’s coat before it sells out, don’t forget to check out our round ups of the best camel coats and best puffer jackets to keep you warm all winter.