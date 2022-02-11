Alexa Chung’s high street coat is still available to shop – and it’s under £200

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Say hello to the winter coat of dreams...

Alexa Chung will forever be a fashion icon. There is nothing that the star can’t pull off, and her latest high street buy is no exception. During a book launch in London this week, Alexa looked as stylish as ever in what we first thought was a very expensive coat.

However, we were delighted to found out that her chic outerwear is actually a high street buy, from none other than one of our favourite stores, Mango. The best news? It’s still available to shop in all sizes, and it’s a bargain for under £200.

Could this be the best winter coat we’ve ever found? We think so. The shape is the perfect mix between slouchy and structured, made from light grey wool with tortoiseshell buttons. The lapel collar adds a sophisticated touch, and it’s bound to go with everything in your wardrobe. We will be pairing ours with our best jeans and trainers for a chic off-duty look this weekend.