Donald Trump is not happy with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s words on voting

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal family roles this year after months of discussions.

The Sussex couple lost their HRH titles and their Sussex Royal brand and relocated to California, to prioritise their family of three and mental health over their former roles.

As former working royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex used to have their hands full with charity work, official tours and royal meetings. Now however, they will not act on behalf of the royal family.

Since their resignation, there has understandably been speculation around what this actually means and what the Sussex couple will do next, with rumours that they could be venturing into politics.

Yes, after years of being unable to voice their political opinions during their time in the royal family, Meghan and Harry are now making their voices heard, speaking out in a recent PSA about voting.

This is something that President Donald Trump is reportedly not too happy about.

In a recent video for TIME, Meghan and Harry encouraged voters to ‘reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity’, telling viewers that the upcoming Presidential Election is ‘the most important election of our lifetime’.

When asked his thoughts on the video, Donald Trump unsurprisingly voiced his annoyance, saying of Meghan: ‘I’m not a fan of hers, and I would say this – and she probably has heard that – but I wish a lot of luck to Harry, cause he’s gonna need it.’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not responded, but we doubt they’re losing sleep over it!