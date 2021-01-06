How William and Kate plan to keep the Cambridge children busy during lockdown

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

During the first national lockdown, Prince William and Kate Middleton continued to work virtually, support their charities and key workers with video calls and letters, playing games with pensioners on Zoom and secretly volunteering for Shout by making calls and replying to texts from those in crisis.

The couple also helped those who were severely impacted in their local area, dropping off care packages to the vulnerable.

The Duke of Cambridge has continued to volunteer his time, according to reports, as he privately visited a homeless centre three times just before Christmas to help with packing food and providing hot meals to those in emergency accommodation.

Now, with the third national lockdown in full swing, the Cambridges are said to be staying at their Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall, once again due to the fact that Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s school has closed its doors as per government restrictions.

When St Thomas’ Battersea closed early last year, William and Kate – like millions of other parents across the UK – were homeschooling their little ones. They were praised for their relatable comments about the difficulties of teaching their children from home, with William admitting that he was finding it challenging during an interview on BBC Radio 5 Live’s That Peter Crouch podcast.

He said: ‘I’ve found it pretty testing, not going to lie, trying to keep the children engaged in some kind of work, it’s been an interesting few months. I’ve learned through homeschooling that my patience is a lot shorter than I thought it was, that’s probably been the biggest eye opener for me, and that my wife has super patience.’

However, the Duke and Duchess also ensured that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were kept busy during their extended stay at Anmer Hall.

Activities enjoyed by the Cambridge children included cooking, art and playing outdoors, as Kate told BBC Breakfast: ‘The children have got such stamina I don’t know how. Honestly, you get to the end of the day and you write down the list of all the things that you’ve done in that day.

‘So you pitch a tent take the tent down again, cook, bake.

‘You get to the end of the day – they have had a lovely time – but it is amazing how much you can cram into one day that’s for sure.’

The royals also make sure that their three little ones get plenty of fresh air, as a source previously told The Sun: ‘George, Charlotte and Louis are now relishing their freedom in the spacious gardens of Anmer Hall.

‘Climbing frames, a climbing wall and swings are a big part of the Cambridge outdoors activity scene, and Kate will do pond dipping and note-taking to log what they have spotted. Birdwatching with binoculars is another favourite of the kids.’

The Cambridges are expected to return to London when schools re-open, although Kensington Palace declined to comment on their current location.