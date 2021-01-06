Prince William secretly volunteered at a homeless centre just before Christmas

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have continued to work virtually throughout the pandemic, video calling frontline workers to thank them for their incredible efforts and even lifting spirits by playing a game of Zoom bingo with pensioners.

They also secretly volunteered during the first national lockdown, working for crisis helplines by answering calls and texts.

Prince William has continued to support those impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, and it has been reported that he also offered a helping hand at a London homeless centre just before Christmas, according to the Daily Mail.

The Duke reportedly made three secret visits to The Passage’s Resource Centre in Westminster, where he volunteered to pack food, prepare hot meals for those in emergency accommodation and talk to residents. He also visited Passage House Assessment Centre in Pimlico, and Montfort House in Bethnal Green.

It isn’t the first time that he has visited the centre. His first visit was as a child with his mother, the late Princess Diana, in 1993, and he has been back a number of times since. The Prince has previously said the charity left a ‘deep and lasting impression’ on him.

In 2016, he explained: ‘The visits I made as a child to this place left a deep and lasting impression upon me.

‘About how important it is to ensure that everyone in our society, especially the poorest, are treated with respect, dignity and kindness, and are given the opportunities to fulfil their potential in life.’

The Passage Chief Executive Mick Clarke said: ‘This year, more than ever, our army of volunteers have enabled The Passage to keep our vital services running throughout both lockdowns and the time in-between.

‘From our emergency food hub to fundraising, outreach to essential office support, our Home for Good programme to our residential projects, we are extremely fortunate to have such a versatile and committed group of supporters.’