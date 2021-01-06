This is where Prince William and Kate Middleton are spending the lockdown

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Prince William and Kate Middleton continued to work virtually, playing Zoom bingo with pensioners and delivering care packages to the most vulnerable in their local area.

They were also praised for their relatable comments about the difficulties of homeschooling their three little ones, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, during the first national lockdown when schools across the country closed.

During an interview on BBC Radio 5 Live’s That Peter Crouch podcast, Prince William admitted that he found it challenging to help his children with their maths homework, and how the experience tested his patience.

He said: ‘I’ve found it pretty testing, not going to lie, trying to keep the children engaged in some kind of work, it’s been an interesting few months. I’ve learned through homeschooling that my patience is a lot shorter than I thought it was, that’s probably been the biggest eye opener for me, and that my wife has super patience.

‘Basically we’re a good team tag session, I come in with the children and try and get them to do something and Catherine comes in when frankly everything has gone wrong. I have to admit I’m a bit embarrassed about my maths knowledge, I can’t do Year 2 maths.’

But one question that many royal fans are asking is where the Cambridges will spend the third national lockdown.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s school, St Thomas’ Battersea, has closed its doors as per government restrictions and therefore the family of five are expected to ‘remain at Anmer Hall’ rather than return to their London home, Kensington Palace.

They have reportedly been staying at their Norfolk home since Christmas, and as the law advises against all but essential travel, Hello! reports that the Duke and Duchess are staying put to adhere to government guidelines.

Kensington Palace declined to comment.