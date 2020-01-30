Thomas Markle just called Prince Harry ‘a very insecure man’ in his latest interview

‘I think she winds up mothering him’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news this month as they announced that they were planning on stepping down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent.

It was then announced by Buckingham Palace that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be losing their HRH titles following a new deal, and repaying ‘Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage’.

Releasing an official statement, Buckingham Palace announced: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.’

The Sussexes have faced a wave of backlash from the public since their split from the royals, with Prince Harry’s father, Prince Charles, reported to be offering the couple ‘love and affection on standby’.

Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, on the other hand has been stoking the fire, taking part in yet another TV interview, this time telling the world that he thinks Prince Harry is a ‘very insecure man’.

‘I think that Harry is a very insecure man and I think that’s being shifted on to my daughter,’ he explained in a TV clip of Harry & Meghan: The Royals in Crisis, an upcoming TMZ prime-time special on Fox News, via Daily Mail TV. ‘I think she winds up mothering him.’

He later continued: ‘I hope that they stay together and love each other and take care of their child, my grandson. I hope that some day we do get back together but I’m 75 so there isn’t a lot of time.’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not yet responded.