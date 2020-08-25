Princess Charlotte’s school fees are considerably lower than Prince George’s

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Here's everything you need to know...

The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world, and while the Duke and Duchess spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children George, Charlotte and Louis that make the most news.

From Prince Louis’ love of cuddling to Prince George‘s sweet nickname, the Cambridge children get the world talking more than pretty much any other royals, with Queen of sass Princess Charlotte holding a particularly big place in the nation’s heart.

The five-year-old has achieved a lot already – she’s not only a fashion influencer but she is also a future shaper, changing history as she becomes the first ever princess not to be outranked by her younger brother.

It wasn’t her princess title that made her a conversation topic this week however, but instead her tuition fees, as it emerged that Charlotte’s fees is considerably lower than her brother Prince George’s.

The reasons for this are reportedly two-fold.

Firstly, Princess Charlotte is the second child of the family to attend Thomas’s Battersea and therefore has a £95 discount per term, reportedly paying £6,560 rather than £6,655.

Secondly, the two miniature royals are in different grades, with Prince George’s fees in middle school costing more than Princess Charlotte’s fees in year one.

Princess Charlotte certainly doesn’t seem fazed by the difference in tuition fees, with the young princess known to be extremely independent and very happy to stand up for herself.

‘She feels so grown up now that she’s five,’ a source told Us Weekly. ‘She likes to pick out her own outfits with Kate’s help, and if she doesn’t like a dress she’s wearing, she makes her feelings known. She doesn’t feel intimidated in front of crowds of people unlike most kids her age.’

Well, that’s that.