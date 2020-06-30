Prince Louis is making Prince George grumpy for this reason

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Duchess Catherine often share little titbits from their life as parents, such as how Prince George and Princess Charlotte are keeping the Queen entertained during lockdown, what homeschooling looks like, and their screen time rules at home.

Now Kate Middleton has revealed that Prince George has been a little grumpy of late, and the reason is rather cute.

At the weekend, the royal mum helped plant a garden at The Nook, one of the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices facilities in Norfolk, and during her visit, she revealed her children are getting to be keen gardeners like she is.

Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2 have even been growing their own flowers, and as with anything involving siblings, it’s getting a little bit competitive.

Kate revealed, ‘the children are really enjoying growing their sunflowers. Louis’ is winning, so George is a little grumpy about that!’

It’s no surprise, given that the toddler has been keen on the outdoors for at least a year, as Catherine revealed last year during the unveiling of her ‘Back to Nature’ garden, which she designed.

At the time she said Prince Louis ‘loves being outside’ and ‘loves smelling flowers’.

His grandfather Prince Charles is also a keen gardener, so it definitely runs in the family.