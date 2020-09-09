Prince William has just addressed the recent ‘unsettling period’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it, with the royal family stepping up these past few troubling months.

The Duke of Cambridge has opened up about the recent ‘unsettling period’ this week during Air Ambulance Week, writing an open letter to the air ambulance community to praise their hard work and ‘tireless dedication to saving lives’.

Sharing the letter on Twitter, Air Ambulances UK captioned the upload: ‘We’re delighted to mark the start of Air Ambulance Week 2020 with an open letter written by HRH The Duke of Cambridge to the UK’s 21 air ambulance charities thanking all who work, volunteer & support them in their tireless efforts in helping to save lives every day across the UK.’

‘Having seen first-hand the incredible work of air ambulance teams both on the front line and behind the scenes, I hold a profound respect for all that you do,’ Prince William’s letter reads. ‘Whether you are part of the critical care team bringing vital medical support to patients when every second counts; an engineer who ensures that crews can be safely deployed at a moment’s notice; or a volunteer working to keep the service running, the country owes you an enormous debt of gratitude.’

The letter continues: ‘The outbreak of COVID-19 has presented an immeasurably difficult challenge to all emergency responders. You have had to adapt to new ways of working throughout the pandemic – while continuing to provide a crucial lifeline to those who need it most. However, I know from experience that a wonderful spirit runs through the air ambulance community and I encourage everyone to continue to take time to support one another through these difficult times.’

Calling the past few months ‘an unsettling period’, Prince William wrote: ‘I am enormously grateful to all those who support the work of air ambulance services across the country – even through the most challenging of times.

‘Your tireless dedication to saving lives and helping those in times of greatest need is a source of huge pride for our country.’