Prince William and Kate Middleton’s rare glimpse into family life got fans extremely excited

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge never fail to make viral news, and with their roles elevated this year, the royal couple are all anyone can talk about.

Prince William and Kate Middleton certainly spend the most time in front of the cameras, but it is the Cambridge children that get the most attention from Prince George knowing he’s different from his siblings to Prince Louis’ love of cuddling and Princess Charlotte’s signature sass.

The Cambridges have been more active on social media this year, giving a glimpse inside their home life during the pandemic-induced lockdown.

According to reports however, it was their first glimpse into Cambridge life back in 2016 that really surged their popularity

The event in question occurred during former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama‘s visit to the UK, where they spent an evening at Kensington Palace with the Cambridges and Prince Harry.

Photographs emerged of the Mountbatten-Windsors and the Obamas casually socialising, with Prince George making a surprise appearance in his dressing gown.

The ‘rare glimpse’ inside family life is said to have surged the family’s popularity, with Sunday Times Royal Editor Roya Nikkhah describing it as a ‘seminal moment’ on True Royalty’s podcast, Royal Beat.

‘We got a rare glimpse of the Cambridges at home when the Obamas came to visit,’ recalled podcast host Kate Thornton. ‘We always touch on seminal moments with the Queen and such, but actually for the Cambridges, that’s when we started to see the family behind the title.’

Roya Nikkhah agreed, recalling: ‘I remember those photos, everyone went absolutely wild for George in his bathrobe with the rocking horse.

‘I remember in the Mail the next day there was literally an ornament by ornament breakdown of how the Cambridges had decorated their home. It listed which bits of the royal collection they had chosen, which pictures, which bits of furniture, the photographs, everything was analysed.’

She continued: ‘You got to see a little glimpse of what Cambridge family home life is like.’

Well, that’s lovely.