Prince William and Prince Harry are reportedly ‘talking more’ after their feud

Here’s what we know…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news last month as they announced that they were planning on stepping down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent.

It was then announced by Buckingham Palace that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be losing their HRH titles following a new deal, and repaying ‘Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage’.

Releasing an official statement, Buckingham Palace announced: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.’

The Sussexes have faced a wave of backlash from the public since their split from the royals, and according to sources, they have ruffled a lot of feathers within the palace walls too, with other working royals now put under pressure.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are said to be feeling the pressure more than most, with Us Weekly reporting that Kate has been ‘in a panic and has been having bouts of anxiety’ since the split.

But while Kate and Meghan reportedly ‘couldn’t be further apart’, William and Harry are said to be putting the past behind them, and Prince William is apparently reaching out to his younger brother.

According to sources, via The Sunday Times and The Express, Prince William along with his father Prince Charles have been ‘reaching out’ to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, now in Canada. They are reportedly providing ‘love and affection on standby’ and are making contingency plans in case the Sussex family wants to return.

Now, a source has revealed via Entertainment Tonight Online that the two brothers are ‘talking more’ and are ‘on better footing’.

‘The brothers don’t hate each other as has been reported,’ the source reportedly went on to explain. ’They do talk.’

Well, that’s a relief.