Prince William and Kate Middleton’s new family Christmas card has been shared

Every year, the Queen invites her family to Sandringham for the festive holidays where they enjoy a number of large feasts (seriously, check out the menu here), exchange gifts and enjoy this very strange tradition.

However, as per government guidelines, the royals will be unable to spend Christmas all together this year. The monarch and Prince Philip will be heading to Windsor Castle for a ‘quiet’ affair, and Prince William and Kate Middleton have spoken about their new plans.

But one tradition that the Cambridges appear to have kept this year is sending out Christmas cards with a sweet family photo.

Every year, the royal couple post personalised festive cards which also feature their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – and, obviously, they’re always adorable.

The Cambridges seem to have opted for a wintery vibe this year wearing cosy knit jumpers, seated in front of piles of chopped wood on a hay bale, with all five royals smiling broadly at the camera (especially Prince Louis who looks like he’s having a great time and it’s so cute). Considering the family spent much of 2020 at their Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall, they could have taken the snap there.

A photo of the card was shared on Instagram, although it has not been posted on the official Kensington Royal account.

It reportedly reads: ‘To all the amazing NHS staff, wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year.’

Every year, William and Kate send out these cards to various charities and organisations to thank them for their hard work, and it appears that they have chosen to send their well wishes to NHS staff this year following their incredible efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Well this is just lovely.