Prince William and Kate Middleton have opened up about their Christmas plans

Christmas will look a little different for everybody in the UK this year, the royal family included. The Queen usually hosts a grand affair at Sandringham with the whole family, and they uphold a number of holiday traditions.

Usually, the monarch arrives around 20th December, and everybody else heads to the Norfolk residence on Christmas Eve when they exchange gifts. On Christmas day, they have ‘a hearty breakfast’ and head to church, before enjoying a huge feast of shrimp, lobster and turkey followed by an afternoon tea later in the day and finishing with a buffet dinner in the evening. Oh, and they end the day with a rather terrifying tradition.

However, this year a Palace source revealed that the Queen and Prince Philip would not be heading to Sandringham with the entire family in line with government guidelines permitting a ‘bubble’ of up to three households. Instead, they will have a quiet Christmas in Windsor.

They said: ‘Having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor.’

While it is unclear who the Queen will spend the day with, but the Cambridges are not expected to join the monarch this year.

Although there is speculation that Prince William and Kate Middleton will spend Christmas with Kate’s family, the couple opened up about their plans this week.

The Duke and Duchess are currently on a three day tour of the UK to thank frontline workers for their efforts during the pandemic.

When asked about how they intend to spend the holidays, William explained that they were still undecided.

‘It is so difficult. We are still trying to make plans,’ he said.

‘It’s difficult to know what to do for the best.’

University student Lily Faulkner, who was involved in the conversation, said: ‘They were trying like the rest of us to make Christmas plans with their family and still weren’t 100% sure of what they were going to do or where they were going to be.’

However they decide to spend the day, we’re wishing them a lovely Christmas!