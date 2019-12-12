Here’s a list of everything that the royal family eats on Christmas Day

Hungry?

Ever wondered what goes on behind the doors at Sandringham on Christmas Day? There’s a rather unusual weigh-in tradition, they exchange some pretty hilarious gifts and you’ll find that Prince George has probably opened his presents early.

But what do they eat for their Christmas dinner?

Former royal chef, Darren McGrady, told Good Housekeeping that they ‘stick with the same meal year after year’.

The Queen arrives around December 20th, and the rest of the family reportedly get to Sandringham on Christmas Eve, where they mingle and exchange presents as per German tradition. In the morning, they have a ‘hearty breakfast’ before heading to church.

So what does a royal post-church Christmas lunch look like?

‘After church, that’s when they have a big lunch that includes a salad with shrimp or lobster, and a roasted turkey, and all of your traditional side dishes like parsnips, carrots, Brussels sprouts and Christmas pudding with brandy butter for dessert,’ he revealed.

And that’s not all. Apparently, they watch the Queen’s Christmas Speech at 3pm, have a little bit of down time before reconvening for afternoon tea with fruitcake. In the evening, they enjoy a ‘buffet dinner with 15-20 different items’ with the chefs at the table carving.

McGrady continued: ‘Right before the Christmas buffet, the senior chef on duty goes into the dining room and carves the rib roast or turkey or ham and once he’s done, Her Majesty presents the chef with a glass of whiskey and they toast.

‘That’s the only time the chef goes into the dining room and has a glass of whiskey with the royal family. It’s one of the chef’s favourite traditions.’

Hungry? Same.