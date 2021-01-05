Why Prince William and Kate Middleton are celebrating this weekend

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have worked hard throughout the pandemic to keep spirits up and show their support for frontline workers, care home residents and those who are most vulnerable.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge secretly volunteered for Shout, making calls and answering texts from the public, and working for crisis helplines. They also enjoyed a game of bingo with pensioners – although one player had some choice words when it came to assessing the Prince’s skills – and they delivered food to the vulnerable in their local area.

When restrictions eased in the summer, the family of five took a short break together to the Isles of Scilly where they spent time riding bicycles and soaking up the sunshine.

But as the second lockdown loomed, they were forced once again to work virtually.

However, the Duchess has something to celebrate this week, despite the news of a third lockdown, as Kate turns 39 this weekend.

William and Kate, along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are believed to be spending the lockdown at their Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall, once again. They spent the majority of last year there, homeschooling their children while the schools were closed and teaching their little ones to bake. However, they will no doubt ensure that they mark Kate’s birthday by doing something special on January 9th.

In 2020, Kensington Palace shared a beautiful portrait of the Duchess at Anmer Hall to celebrate her 38th birthday. While Kate is usually the one behind the lens when it comes to her three little ones and their birthday photos, the snap was taken by photographer Matt Porteous and saw the royal looking cheerful and relaxed on the grounds.

Will another stunning portrait of Kate be released this year?

We’ll have to wait and see!