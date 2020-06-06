Kate Middleton and Prince William reveal secret volunteer work in lockdown

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We had no idea!

Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently spending lockdown at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, and, like many of us, working from home and sharing the responsibilities of homeschooling their children.

As well as making various video calls to some of the many charities and organisations they support, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also been making calls to members of the public. Who knew?

During a video call with Shout volunteers back in May, part of which has now been shared on the couple’s official Instagram page, the duke revealed that he has also been answering calls and texts from the public. ‘I’m going to share a little secret with you guys, but I’m actually on the platform volunteering,’ he said.

Kate also shared that she is currently working as an NHS Volunteer Responder. The duchess explained that she has been making ‘check in and chat’ calls to vulnerable and self isolating individuals.

Can you imagine getting a call from the Duchess of Cambridge herself? Us neither.

How lovely.