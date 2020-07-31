Prince William and Kate Middleton have taken the Cambridge children on a staycation

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The royal family are isolating in different residences across the UK, with the Queen and Prince Philip staying at Windsor Castle, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall quarantining in Scotland and Prince William and Kate Middleton living at their home in Norfolk, Amner Hall.

The Cambridges have been busy during the coronavirus lockdown, delivering food parcels to the vulnerable, video calling pensioners to play a game of virtual bingo and writing letters to their charities to show their support during these difficult times.

William and Kate have also been homeschooling their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and while they’ve been having fun making spider sandwiches they’ve also been ensuring that their little ones are doing their homework.

However, now that the summer is here, the family decided to head off on a staycation in order to ‘support the travel industry’ according to an insider, choosing to stay in the UK as European quarantine rules may affect their work.

As lockdown restrictions ease and travel bans are slowly lifted, many are packing their suitcases and enjoying a break, and it seems that includes the Cambridges, too.

William and Kate have reportedly jet off to the Isles of Scilly, a place which is dear to the Duke’s heart. Not only did he enjoy holidays there as a child alongside his brother, Prince Harry, and his parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana, he also visited with Kate in 2016.

Locals spotted the family as the cycled across the island of Tresco, and one onlooker said: ‘William and Kate were riding their bicycles, having a laugh. They looked so happy enjoying the weather.

‘I did do a double take. They were really friendly and said hello.’

A source said to the Mirror: ‘They decided on a quick getaway before the children return to school. They were keen to support our travel industry.’

Happy holidays!