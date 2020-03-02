This is how Prince William knew he wanted to marry Kate Middleton

Adorable.

Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot in 2011, and it was – indisputably – one of the biggest royal events in modern history. It has been reported that 24 million Brits tuned in to watch William and Kate exchange their vows, and thousands of street parties were held up and down the country to celebrate their union.

And it turns out we’re just as fascinated by the details of their wedding now as we were nine years ago. From Kate’s iconic wedding dress, to the royal wedding tradition they broke, we love reminiscing about their big day.

But recently details of William’s decision to pop the question have resurfaced, and we’ve fallen in love with the couple all over again.

They met at university and were together for nine years (although they did split briefly in 2007) before William got down on one knee.

So how did he know that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Kate? Apparently, it was when they both moved to Anglesey, Wales; according to a royal biographer, it was ‘domestic bliss’ and confirmed to William that he wanted to marry her.

The pair lived in a ‘very romantic’ modest beachside farmhouse while William was working as an Air Ambulance search and rescue pilot.

Marcia Moody’s 2013 book, Kate: A Biography, reveals they ‘had spoken of marriage and they knew it was on the cards but it hadn’t been the right time, until now.

‘Over the couple of years while they were based there, Kate looked after everything related to their home.

‘Unlike other royals before him, William employed no domestic staff and Kate took care of it all. They both knew what was coming and knew that, although many good things would follow, it would also mean a life of increasing duty and less time to themselves.’

Aww.