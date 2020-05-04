Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all biography is set for release this summer

It has been just over a month since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the royal family, and they have had a busy few weeks. Not only did they relocate from Canada to California, they have also been spending time volunteering to provide meals for the vulnerable and critically ill in the Los Angeles area.

While Meghan gave her first post-royal interview last month as part of the Disney documentary Elephant, they have not discussed anything about their personal lives since their departure from the royal family at the end of March. There were rumours that they had signed up for a tell-all interview with Ellen Degeneres, however new reports allege that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have agreed to a tell-all biography instead.

According to Deadline, the couple co-operated with journalists and royal correspondents Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand who have written Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family.

Harry and Meghan visited the UK for their final royal engagements in March, and Scobie and Durand reportedly secured interviews with the couple just before they returned to Canada.

The book is set to be released in August 2020 and will go ‘beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan’s life together,’ as well as including insights from ‘those closest to the couple’.

A blurb on the Amazon listing reads: ‘When news of the budding romance between a beloved English prince and an American actress broke, it captured the world’s attention and sparked an international media frenzy. But while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have continued to make headlines—from their engagement, wedding, and birth of their son Archie to their unprecedented decision to step back from their royal lives—few know the true story of Harry and Meghan.’

It goes on to explain that the book will ‘dispel the many rumours and misconceptions that plague the couple’ and that it gives ‘unique access’ as an ‘honest, up-close and disarming portrait of a confident, influential and forward-thinking couple who are unafraid to break with tradition.’

As of yet no price has been set for the hard cover edition but the Kindle edition is currently available to pre-order on Amazon for £7.49.

It is expected to be 320 pages long and will be published by Harper Collins-owned Dey Street Books.

The Duke and Duchess’ representatives have since denied any involvement.