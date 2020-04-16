Harry and Meghan have been delivering food to the critically ill this week

Since they officially stepped down as senior royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved from Canada to California with their eleven month old son, baby Archie Harrison, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been reaching out to offer their support to those in need during the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier this week, Harry made an emotional video call back to the UK, and he spoke with parents caring for sick children to highlight the work of the WellChild charity.

The couple have also donated £90,000 to Feeding Britain, and now Harry and Meghan are said to have volunteered with Project Angel Food on Easter Sunday, and later returned to drop off meals to Los Angeles’ residents living with critical illnesses.

The charity serves 1,600 meals a day to ensure those at risk are fed, and during the coronavirus crisis the numbers are set to increase.

Project Angel Food’s executive director Richard Ayoub told ET Online that the couple got in touch when they found out that drivers were ‘overloaded’ and decided to help out to support the city’s most vulnerable citizens.

He said: ‘They told us they heard our drivers were overloaded and wanted to volunteer to lighten the drivers’ workload.

‘I am blown away that they chose us. They care about our vulnerable population. Our clients are most at risk to contract the coronavirus, having compromised immune systems including heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, and most are over the age of 60.’

Mr Ayoub added that they followed the social distancing guidelines, keeping 6ft or more between themselves and members of the public, and wore gloves and masks.

