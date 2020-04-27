Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be releasing a new photo of Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently relocated to California with their son, 11 month old son, Archie Harrison.

The Sussexes officially stepped down as senior royals last month and returned to Canada after their final engagements in the UK. They were reportedly enjoying the quite life, however just before the lockdown they decided to head to LA where they have been volunteering to help the vulnerable affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Harry and Meghan donated £90,000 to Feeding Britain, and they also delivered meals to Los Angeles residents living with critical illnesses on Easter Sunday.

And while many were hoping to see baby Archie on their last trip to the UK, the couple decided not to bring him overseas as they were concerned for his health amid the global pandemic.

However, it seems that we may get a glimpse of him very soon.

While the couple no longer use their Sussex Royal Instagram account, they previously used social media to share sweet photos of their son. They have released a photo of their little one to celebrate Father’s Day, pictures of Archie with his grandparents, and during their break from royal life before Christmas they shared an adorable photo of him in Canada.

Archie turns one on May 6th, and many of the Sussexes fans are hoping that the couple will share some photos of Archie to celebrate.

Royal correspondent Roya Nikkah told The Sunday Times: ‘You can expect to see him.’

Although the couple no longer use their social media accounts, they could release a photograph to a publication to mark the tiny tot’s birthday.