Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal exit is being made into a film

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially stepped down as senior royals earlier this year, and have since moved from Canada to California.

The couple said goodbye to their followers on social media but the Duke of Sussex has been recording various video messages showing his support for those working on the front line during the coronavirus pandemic.

Their decision to leave the royal family was an unprecedented move, with reports that they announced the move before telling the Queen and that emergency talks were held in the following weeks. There were also rumours of an ever-growing rift between Harry and his brother, Prince William.

Harry and Meghan have already been the subjects of two Lifetime films, portraying their romance, wedding and lives as members of the royal family in 2018 and 2019.

Now, it seems that the channel is working on a third film about their exit from royal life and their decision to leave the UK with their one year old son, Archie Harrison.

A synopsis of the new film was published by TV Line and says that the movie will focus on ‘the couple’s controversial conscious uncoupling from the Crown, after the birth of their son Archie.’

It says: ‘The movie details the struggles of the new parents and unique challenges of being part of the royal family, which ultimately led Harry and Meghan to give up their royal ties to forge a new life on their own terms.’

The biopic, Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, will follow the previous films, Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance and Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal.